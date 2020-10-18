First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 7,117 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

