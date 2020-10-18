First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 10,298 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $174,467,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,186,000 after acquiring an additional 950,507 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,827,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 557,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,643,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,373,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.33. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $96,779.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,074 shares in the company, valued at $537,114.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

