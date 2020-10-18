First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,250.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $165.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

