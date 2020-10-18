First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,282 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,377 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 750,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.41.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $434,745.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,651.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $113,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,061.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 588,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,594,428 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $131.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.83. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

