First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,852 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718,882 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp downgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

