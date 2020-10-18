First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,195,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $153.33 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.39.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

