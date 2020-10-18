First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,370,000 after buying an additional 143,432 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after buying an additional 48,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 431.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after buying an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total transaction of $830,228.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $12,532,639.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $817.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $773.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $721.89. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Edward Jones began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $791.40.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

