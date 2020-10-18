First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Paypal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter valued at about $563,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Paypal by 83.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,387,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,805,000 after acquiring an additional 631,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 9.5% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paypal stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.98.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

