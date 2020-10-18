First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 8,055 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average is $117.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

