First Dallas Securities Inc. Invests $486,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,370 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 504.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,428,000 after acquiring an additional 227,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $2,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $381.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.