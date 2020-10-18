First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,432 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

