First Mining Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Mining Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,359,600 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 1,716,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,293,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FFMGF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. First Mining Gold has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.47.
First Mining Gold Company Profile
