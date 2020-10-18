First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FM. Citigroup upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.53.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$12.38 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.98.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.5619952 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$516,044.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

