First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 952,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,066 shares during the period.

FCT opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

