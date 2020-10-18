FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the transport operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 80 ($1.05).

FGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded FirstGroup to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 124 ($1.62) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price (down previously from GBX 140 ($1.83)) on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 86.11 ($1.13).

FGP opened at GBX 48.76 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.55. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 135.90 ($1.78).

In other FirstGroup news, insider David Martin purchased 50,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,823.62).

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

