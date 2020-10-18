Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 1,813.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
