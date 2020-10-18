FLO (FLO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20,752.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $20,752.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00051830 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

