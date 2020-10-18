Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

