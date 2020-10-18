Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE FLY opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $217.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 35.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fly Leasing will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,045,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 448,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 432,306 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 367,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 78,842 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 312,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

