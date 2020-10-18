FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) (CVE:FLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) (CVE:FLY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.57. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 11,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $16.00 million and a PE ratio of -8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.72.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) (CVE:FLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.0081429 EPS for the current year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

