Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Laurentian restated a buy rating and issued a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.97.

Shares of FSM opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.69 and a beta of 1.34. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,060,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.