Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Short Interest Update

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FSNR opened at $0.02 on Friday. Freestone Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
Freestone Resources Company Profile
