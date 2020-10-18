Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Short Interest Update

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNR opened at $0.02 on Friday. Freestone Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Freestone Resources Company Profile

Freestone Resources, Inc, an oil and gas technology development company, engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production.

