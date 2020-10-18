Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.71.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.09. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

