Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Up 55.3% in September

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the September 15th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FDCHF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.15. Funding Circle has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.86.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Funding Circle in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

