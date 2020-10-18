FunFair (FUN) Market Capitalization Tops $20.24 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay and Ethfinex. In the last week, FunFair has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $20.24 million and approximately $266,578.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00269622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00035582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.01399143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00153725 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, OKEx, C2CX, Ethfinex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, Radar Relay and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

