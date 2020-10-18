Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FZMD opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. Fuse Medical has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

