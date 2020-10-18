FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Issued By KeyCorp

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ITT in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. ITT has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.49 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 69.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

