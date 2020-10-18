FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.70. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

C stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

