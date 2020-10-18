FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank Of Princeton Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank Of Princeton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of Bank Of Princeton stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Bank Of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $139.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.