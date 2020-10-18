FY2020 EPS Estimates for Columbia Property Trust Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE CXP opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.11. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 289.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

