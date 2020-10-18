FY2020 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Cut by Seaport Global Securities

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($10.74) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($9.94). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DAL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

NYSE:DAL opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,027 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,005,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,082,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

