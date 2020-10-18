FY2020 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Lowered by Boenning Scattergood

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for WSFS Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WSFS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $45.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 22,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

