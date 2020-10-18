FY2021 Earnings Estimate for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Issued By William Blair

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BDSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $372.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.53.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.27 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 826,762 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,427,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5,264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 555,542 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 472.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 514,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 424,336 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,545,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after buying an additional 361,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.