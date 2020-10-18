FY2021 EPS Estimates for BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for BNP PARIBAS/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.44.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNPQY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

