FY2021 EPS Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.4914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 61.20%.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

