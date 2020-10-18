FY2021 EPS Estimates for K&S AG Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)

K&S AG (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for K&S in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Get K&S alerts:

OTCMKTS:KPLUF opened at $8.36 on Friday. K&S has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

K&S (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $924.87 million during the quarter.

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.