GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.83. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. Analysts anticipate that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

