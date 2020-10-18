Gas (GAS) Achieves Market Cap of $15.32 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, Gas has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00013253 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $15.32 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00269622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00035582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.01399143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00153725 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.