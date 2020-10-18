Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 32.8% in September

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of GELYY stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

