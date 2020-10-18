Geron Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Geron in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst J. Zelin anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. B.Riley Securit currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Geron’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 19,251.64% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Geron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $599.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell acquired 17,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $30,172.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Geron in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Geron by 1,483.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Geron by 281.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Geron in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

