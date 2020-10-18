GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) PT Raised to C$1.00

GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of GFG opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. GFG Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 million and a PE ratio of -35.71.

About GFG Resources

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Pen Gold project consisting of 162 claims covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Dore Gold project, which covers an area of approximately 205 square kilometers located in Ontario.

