Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.93.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE GEI opened at C$22.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.96 and a 52 week high of C$28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$794.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.2127856 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.65%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.