Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Raymond James

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.93.

TSE GEI opened at C$22.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.59. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.96 and a 12-month high of C$28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$794.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.2127856 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.65%.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

