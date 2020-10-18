Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.01

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and traded as high as $29.19. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 300,434 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -27.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.89.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.98). The firm had revenue of C$318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$348.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,752.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,616,641.78. Also, Director Glenn J. Chamandy acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.59 per share, with a total value of C$5,117,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,117,640.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

