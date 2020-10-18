Givaudan’s (GVDBF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GVDBF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,354.00 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $2,748.00 and a 52-week high of $4,481.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,318.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,788.84.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

