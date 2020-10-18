Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Short Interest Update

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBCS opened at $0.16 on Friday. Global Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the Company or Global) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. Prior to the Company changing its name to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc on September 30, 2013, the Company was known as Global Casinos, Inc Global Casinos, Inc operated two gaming casinos which were split-off and sold on September 30, 2013.

