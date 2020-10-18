Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Short Interest Update

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBCS opened at $0.16 on Friday. Global Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.
About Global Healthcare REIT
