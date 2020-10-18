GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.31

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as low as $3.23. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 131,449 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLYC shares. ValuEngine upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $159.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

