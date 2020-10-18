Gold Resource (GORO) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Gold Resource (NYSE: GORO) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Gold Resource to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Gold Resource alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gold Resource and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Resource Competitors 731 2808 2605 94 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 18.28%. Given Gold Resource’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Resource has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gold Resource and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $135.37 million $5.83 million 33.56 Gold Resource Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 15.60

Gold Resource’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource. Gold Resource is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource -1.39% -1.10% -0.93% Gold Resource Competitors -18.07% -11.10% -1.48%

Risk and Volatility

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource’s peers have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Gold Resource pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gold Resource pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 36.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Gold Resource has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. Gold Resource Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.