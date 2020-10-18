Goldcoin Price Up 98% Over Last 7 Days (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 98% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. Goldcoin has a market cap of $290,331.17 and $100.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00415775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

