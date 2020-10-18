Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $300.00 at Citigroup

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.29.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $206.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.41 and a 200 day moving average of $195.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after buying an additional 54,794 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,217.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,306,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 233,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after buying an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

